Ross and John have found your omen bet for the weekend

Ross and John have found your omen bet for the All-Star Mile race day at Flemington tomorrow.

While perusing the form guide, the ownership of one horse stuck out to Ross Stevenson.

Amid 13 surnames and syndicates for a two-year-old filly in the TBV Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes was a”G Pell”.

The horse’s name: Judgement.

3AW Breakfast has since discovered this G Pell goes by his first name, Greg, as opposed to Cardinal.

Saddled up by leading trainer David Hayes, Judgement is an $18 chance.