Advertisement
Ross and John have found your omen bet for the weekend
Ross and John have found your omen bet for the All-Star Mile race day at Flemington tomorrow.
While perusing the form guide, the ownership of one horse stuck out to Ross Stevenson.
Amid 13 surnames and syndicates for a two-year-old filly in the TBV Thoroughbred Breeders Stakes was a”G Pell”.
The horse’s name: Judgement.
3AW Breakfast has since discovered this G Pell goes by his first name, Greg, as opposed to Cardinal.
Saddled up by leading trainer David Hayes, Judgement is an $18 chance.