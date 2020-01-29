3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ross and John: Live from Lakes Entrance!

3 hours ago
ross and john

It’s been a rough summer for East Gippsland, with bushfires burning and vital tourism dollars taking a major hit as a result.

But it’s well and truly open for business.

So, 3AW is jumping in the car and heading there to give the locals a lift and promote what the region has to offer.

The top-rating Ross and John program will broadcast from Lakes Entrance on Friday morning!

They’ll be at Hotel Bellevue from 5.30am, so drop by for a coffee if you’re in the area.

Or, better yet, why don’t you book an impromptu weekend away now?

ross and john
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.