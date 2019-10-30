Ross and John respond to killer’s sentence (plus an expert’s view)

The man who raped and murdered Israeli exchange student Aiia Maasarwe could be free from jail when he’s 50.

And it’s led to several questions on 3AW.

Codey Herrmann, 21, was sentenced to 36 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to the horrific attack on Ms Maasarwe that shocked Melbourne.

He’ll be eligible for parole in 2049.

The crime was described as “appalling” in sentencing, but “did not warrant” the maximum penalty.

Ross Stevenson questioned why murder sentencing was “conducted on a graded scale”.

John Burns asked if it was right that Herrmann could spend most of his life out of prison.

“Let’s say Codey Herrmann lives to be 85, which I think is probably about par, he will have served 30 years if he gets out on parole,” Burns said on 3AW Breakfast.

“Which means 55 years of his life would be as a free man.

“He will have served one third of his life in prison, two thirds not, for taking away 100 per cent of somebody else’s.

“Is that morally fair?”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

Former Chief Magistrate Nick Papas QC tried to provide more insight into how murder sentencing worked on 3AW Mornings.

Neil Mitchell asked what somebody would have to do to get life without parole.

“Very, very, very bad killings, is pretty much the simple answer,” Nick Papas QC said.

He said it was reserved for serial killers or mass murderers.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Mornings

PICTURE: The Age / Justin McManus