Ross and John’s Birthday Bonanza

No more birthday parties in these strange times, so to make your loved-one’s day in isolation a little more special, Ross and John are going to share the love.

They’ll do their best to read all the shout-outs on-air, and the rest will be posted online here.

Tuesday 24th March

Emma Quirk – the hardest worker Australia Post has – turning 27 today, and wishing she could share it with her weekly “cook club” which unfortunately won’t go ahead as they can’t get on the beers … from Simon

Gary is 60 today! What a crappy day to have a birthday. And he’s a MICA Paramedic – AND he’s just got back from looking after the Diamond Princess biorefugees.

He’s our hero. Judy, Elly and Max

Happy birthday to Lorraine of Oak Park! Love from your husband Alan and your two wonderful kids. Shout out to Our son Lucas is turning 25 years old today. He was stood down from his job on 17/3 as he works as an audio visual technician at a Hotel. Happy 25th Birthday Lucas 🎉🎉🎉, tonight we celebrate with Uber Eats!!!!

Nick and Elena (Mum and Dad)

Kathleen Murphy of Reservoir is 94 today! No party… so, Happy Birthday from all the family!

60th Birthday today for Gavan ODONNELL, the Principal at St Joseph’s Chelsea. He’s had to cancell birthday celebrations tonight. Two adult kids Two grandkids . One wife .

Will spend his down time from school painting his house . From his sister in law, Cathy.

Please please say happy birthday to my little sister Catherine Martin (she’s 40 something but will always be my little sister) it’s her birthday today and she would normally be surrounded by people but she’s working from home and is socially isolating. Cath we wish we could be with you today. You are a fabulous sister, only slightly annoying and a super cool aunt. We love you and will miss not seeing you today. Louise, Chris, Lucy, Charlie, Elspeth and Andrew

Just hoping you can give a shout out to my life partner & love & crime – Jen Fraser. She turns 41 Years young this Friday 27th March. She is currently working from home planning the programs for the machines that go “PING” for vital cancer treatment for the ongoing radiotherapy treatment of everyday Australians that have find them selves dealing with a little more than you and I in these difficult times we find our sleeves in.

Today is my daughter Millie Unwin’s 15th Birthday, she loves tennis and music (plays 6 instruments and sings) but most of all being with her family and friends. Millie loves your show, infact Ross and Kate she called you just before Chrissy to let you know that her fav restaurant for the year was Bikini in Seminyak. From Sal (mum)

Aleks Doran turned 8 years last Monday 16 March. Aleks unselfishly agreed to move his birthday party with his mates at the cinema to this coming weekend because many of his friends birthdays and parties were on around the same time as his, to let them all go to each other’s. But now his movie party is cancelled due to the Coronavirus

social isolation restrictions. Carmel (proud Grandma)

Please wish our good friend Nicole Mills who is ‘celebrating’ her 50th birthday today!! She loves 3aw so would be rapt to get a shout out. A group of us were taking the day off today to take her out for the day – naturally, now that is cancelled!!

I’d like to wish my husband George Cauufield happy 92nd birthday. “No dancing today darling we’ll have to wait till the world is well again.”

– Penny Caulfield

My son Bayleigh Collins is 5 today. His birthday party was cancelled and with school holidays he couldn’t celebrate at school, from Adam (dad)

Happy Birthday shout out for Jan Coffey who turns 70 today. Thanks, Denise

Wednesday 25th March

My darling hubby Craig Curtis turns 50.. What a memorable milestone this one has turned out to be. From Nikki

Can you please do a birthday shoutout on Wed 25/3 to my lifelong friend, Susan Crews, who introduced me to Ross & John’s show 30 years ago.

Thanks Megan Rose

My husband Colin Brodie celebrates his 66th birthday tomorrow 25th March. A bit about him- he is a mad long distance swimmer, meets at day break with a small core group (4) of swimmers every morning in Torquay, they swim all throughout winter wearing only Speedos – no wetsuits !! This core group competes Solo in the Rottnest long distance (20km) swim each year in Feb, hence the no wetsuit policy in their year long training sessions. May l add that two of these guys are over 65 and are still in Speedos – now that has been distancing people for years !!! The other two are a bit younger and can just get away with it but not for much longer !!

My best mate Loretta Pizzicarola is celebrating her birthday 25/3 Wednesday.

She is a dance teacher/beutician mother of three young beautiful kids. We met at ballet classes as kids. She Is an absolute legend! Happy birthday Loret! From Marika

Today is our beautiful daughter Lenie’s 7th bday. Managing the disappointment of a young child can be devastating. All her celebrations have been cancelled including her friends from school and her extended family. Through the tears this week there will be rainbows to come. Old enough to be disappointed, young enough to forget…

happy 50th zoe, love mum and dad, sorry we can’t be with you

Hi Ross and John, would love you to give my awesome partner Helmut a big shout out for his 60th birthday Wednesday 25th from his wonderful family and friends – Thanks, Kerree

Fiona wishes partner Steve a happy 56th. He loves the bombers, birds (the feathered kind) and beer.

A double birthday celebration for our family on the 25th . My daughter Kate turning 25 and my niece Ziggy ( Sigourney) turning 21. Zig has had to cancel her 21st party and overseas plans this year. All well and are in good spirits.

Marlena’s friend Jane is 60 on Wednesday. She had had a birthday trip booked to leave last Monday to USA, England and Italy. Fail. She also had a birthday dinner planned for last Sunday, but got a bad cold. Fail. She then booked a restaurant for Wednesday 25th, fail.

From Amanda – I am turning 50 tomorrow. I am a health care worker and can’t do anything. My 60 residents and myself are safe. That’s all that matters to me together with my father in dementia.

Please shout out to our friend and teammate Lorraine Camm. With the cancellation of her barefoot bowls birthday party, her mates at Mulgrave Country Club are unable to share a red and wish her a Happy 60th Birthday. Hoping this greeting from all the 3AW family will brighten your day Loz. From the coach, his PA and all your bowling buddies.

Just wondering if you would be able to say happy birthday to our son Archie who is celebrating his 14th birthday today. He’s been sick for the past week so we had to cancel his party planned for last weekend. We re-scheduled it for this coming weekend but it obviously wont be going ahead now. Because of his illness we can’t even see our family tonight to celebrate. Happy birthday Champ. Love Todd from Macleod, Mum and Mabel

Our son Sam Rhoderick turns 18 years old today. We are so proud of him. He started his apprenticeship as a carpenter at 16 years of age and for the past two years has used public transport, sometimes catching a train and three buses, to get to and from work each day at different work sites all over Melbourne. He was up and ready to go each morning. He has such a good work ethic. He is going for his driver licence at 9am on his birthday. Good luck Sam. We love you. Mum and Dad.

I am hoping you will be able to wish my father a happy 69th birthday tomorrow morning – his name is Mike Slater (I promise he is not the cricketer) and a big fan of your breakfast program. While my dad’s birthday is only trivial given the current global situation, my dad has cancelled a lunch and dinner which he was looking forward to (however, I think it had more to do with enjoying a piece of sponge cake). As it’s my father’s last birthday in his 60s and he has been an awesome father over the years, I am hoping you can help me make it one to remember – Chrissy Slater

A big happy birthday to Kathy Matthews, of Healesville. Turning fifty (something) today!! Often found riding horses; or being Georgia’s Nan; (with another ‘grand-bub’ due any day)!!! Whilst the birthday celebrations will be socially isolated this year, the love of family and close friends will always be full noise.

It is my son Daniel Moulin’s birthday on 25th March. We now live in Perth but listen to your podcast daily. As much as he tries to commandeer my car radio system 3AW breakfast wins!!! Your show often sparks good conversation from him or a good giggle. He is immensely disappointed to have had his party cancelled and not so disappointed to have school in a similar situation. Thanks team! Colleen

Could you please send a birthday message to Dion today – from Debbie

Happy 39th birthday senior constable Diana Coutts, stranded in peru – love mother family friends:coming home 1st April