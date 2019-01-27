Ross and John get ‘My Health Record for dummies’ amid fresh legal concerns

You know those news stories that just make your eyes glaze over?

For Ross and John, that’s been the My Health Record debate.

But they concede it’s important, so today they said “Righto, time to shape up” and asked Australian Medical Association president Dr Tony Bartone to break it down.

It’s back in the news because some doctors are said to be seeking legal advice, concerned they could be liable for mistakes on the new My Health Record website.

In three days, up to 17 million Australians will have a record automatically created for them if they haven’t opted out.

Dr Bartone says the information comes directly from your GP’s desktop so, providing that information is OK, the system won’t change it.

Click PLAY to hear Dr Bartone’s answer to Ross’s simple question: “Should I stay in or opt out?”