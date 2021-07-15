Ross and Russel’s frustrating exchange with Greg Hunt

Health Minister Greg Hunt has dodged questions on Australia’s vaccine rollout in an interview that left Ross Stevenson remarking that Australia is “poorly served by politicians who answer a question they’re not asked”.

Mr Hunt urged every Australian to “come forward to be vaccinated” when they’re able to do so.

He said the federal government has “been able to bring forward” the delivery of a “significant” number of Pfizer vaccines.

Ross Stevenson asked the health minister what his vaccination message is to three members of the 3AW Breakfast team who are in their 30s, and one who is in her 20s.

ROSS: “We have three members of our team who are in their 30s and one who is in her 20s. What’s your advice to them about vaccination?” MR HUNT: “For now it’s stay at home and be tested if you have symptoms. For vaccination we’ve had over 900,000 under 40s that have been vaccinated so far, and that’s in relation to those that are in the higher risk with regards to either their work or their personal circumstances.” ROSS: Minister, I don’t wish to be rude but it was a fairly simple question: Three of them are in their 30s, one of them is in her 20s. What’s the message for them with vaccination?” MR HUNT: “When it opens for them, and the advice that we have is September or October will be the period, then we’d encourage every Australian to come forward to be vaccinated.”

