Ross and Russel’s love letters to Melbourne (in 30 words or less)

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel

The Herald Sun is celebrating 30 years today.

To mark the occasion, the paper asked a slew of Melburnians (including Ross and Russel) to write a love letter to Melbourne and Victoria.

The catch? It has to be 30 words or less.

Here’s Ross’s letter.

Here’s what Russel came up with.

The Herald Sun also has a seriously impressive front page today, a cartoon drawn by Mark Knight.

Press PLAY below to hear Mark Knight talk through who is on the cover and why he included them.

