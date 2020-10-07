Ross and Russel’s love letters to Melbourne (in 30 words or less)
The Herald Sun is celebrating 30 years today.
To mark the occasion, the paper asked a slew of Melburnians (including Ross and Russel) to write a love letter to Melbourne and Victoria.
The catch? It has to be 30 words or less.
Here’s Ross’s letter.
Here’s what Russel came up with.
The Herald Sun also has a seriously impressive front page today, a cartoon drawn by Mark Knight.
Press PLAY below to hear Mark Knight talk through who is on the cover and why he included them.