Ross busts a dangerous rumour doing the rounds on social media

7 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Ross Stevenson’s son showed him a TikTok video claiming almost everyone in intensive care with NSW was fully vaccinated.

So, the 3AW Breakfast co-host did some research to bust the dangerous misinformation.

“I went and researched it so I could tell him,” he said.

“In NSW they have 58 people in ICU — 54 of them are not vaccinated at all. Three had received one dose of AstraZeneca and the remaining case had received one dose of Pfizer.

“In other words, not one person in ICU in NSW is fully vaccinated — not one!’

Press PLAY below to hear Ross bust the vaccine misinformation

News
