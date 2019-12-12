Ross Greenwood to step away from radio commitments

Ross Greenwood has announced he’s stepping away from his radio commitments on 3AW and won’t be returning as host of Money News in 2020.

“I have just turned 60 and have been working non-stop for the past 40 years,” Greenwood said.

“This is a great time for me to stop and have a break from radio and then look at what my next steps are going forward.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time with Macquarie Media, however eventually all things come to an end.”

The Money News program will return next year on Macquarie’s radio network.

A host for 2020 will be announced in the coming weeks.

“Over the past 10 years, Ross has made Money News a key part of our radio schedule and I want to thank him for everything he has done,” Tom Malone, Nine’s Managing Director – Radio, said.

“We understand his decision and look forward to speaking with him again next year about the role he can play when he returns from his break.”

Greenwood remains in discussions with Nine’s Director of News of Current Affairs, Darren Wick, on his television duties for 2020.