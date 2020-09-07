3AW
Ross reveals the unexpected way he used to spend his lunch breaks

5 hours ago
Ross and Russel

Ross has revealed how he spent his lunch breaks when he was a lawyer in the 80s, and the admission left Russel and the production team in fits of laughter.

A discussion about old school trends that are coming back, sparked by the resurgence in the popularity of roller skates, led to the revelation.

“Whenever Spandeau Ballet had their big hit, it was about that era,” Ross said.

“I didn’t dress up like Olivia Newton-John!”

Press PLAY below for how Ross spent his lunch breaks in the 80s.

Ross and Russel
News
