Ross River virus warning issued for South-West Victoria

A health warning for the Ross River virus has been issued for the Surf Coast, Geelong and Bellarine Peninsula areas of Victoria.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause fever, rashes and pain in joints.

It has been detected in mosquitoes in Anglesea.

Infectious Diseases Specialist at Barwon Health, Associate Professor Deb Friedman says it’s common for coastal areas.

“The reason that it’s found it’s way is that we have the right mosquitoes that carry this virus,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We know that the mosquitoes down our coast have carried this virus.”

