3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Ross River virus warning issued..

Ross River virus warning issued for South-West Victoria

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Ross River virus warning issued for South-West Victoria

A health warning for the Ross River virus has been issued for the Surf Coast, Geelong and Bellarine Peninsula areas of Victoria.

The virus is spread by mosquitoes and can cause fever, rashes and pain in joints.

It has been detected in mosquitoes in Anglesea.

Infectious Diseases Specialist at Barwon Health, Associate Professor Deb Friedman says it’s common for coastal areas.

“The reason that it’s found it’s way is that we have the right mosquitoes that carry this virus,” she told Tom Elliott on 3AW Drive.

“We know that the mosquitoes down our coast have carried this virus.”

Click PLAY to hear the interview below

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332