Ross’s kids surprise him with an ADORABLE birthday song
It’s Ross Stevenson’s birthday today!
So his children Hugh, 9, and Lauren, 4, surprised him on air with an adorable song, complete with guitar!
His reaction to it was heartwarming.
“I’m going to cry!,” the 3AW Breakfast host said.
— 3AW Breakfast (@RossAndRussel) August 24, 2020