Ross’s kids surprise him with an ADORABLE birthday song

2 hours ago
happy birthday, Ross!

It’s Ross Stevenson’s birthday today!

So his children Hugh, 9, and Lauren, 4, surprised him on air with an adorable song, complete with guitar!

His reaction to it was heartwarming.

“I’m going to cry!,” the 3AW Breakfast host said.

Press PLAY below for the song.

Press PLAY below for Ross’s lovely reaction to the surprise.

 

