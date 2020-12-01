Ross’s son does a hilarious impersonation of Melbourne’s most annoying bird

Ross thought the eastern koel was the bird with the most annoying call.

But he was wrong.

His son, Joe, had a better nomination.

“My son says, ‘I heard the eastern koel and I’ve got a bird outside my window that is far more annoying’,” Ross said.

So he recorded his impersonation of the irritating bird, and the 3AW Breakfast team sent it to Sean Dooley from Birdlife, who identified it as the little wattlebird!

Press PLAY below for the hilarious audio of Ross’s son imitating the bird.