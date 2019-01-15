3AW
Round 1 exit: Sleepy Tony Jones sits out 3AW hosting duties

3 hours ago
3aw mornings

He’s been broken.

It was always going to be a busy week for Tony Jones when his list of jobs extended to:

  • Sport presenter on the Today show
  • Sport anchor on Nine News
  • Host of Channel Nine’s night tennis
  • Fill-in presenter on 3AW’s Neil Mitchell program

In fact, Ross and John did the maths and found that TJ was in the media for more than 70% of the day on Monday.

And so when yesterday’s night session stretched past 2am, well… Tony needed to sleep in.

No bother at 3AW’s end; the perfect replacement in Heidi Murphy, who has hosted the past two weeks, was ready to step up and fill the void today!

