Round 1 exit: Sleepy Tony Jones sits out 3AW hosting duties
He’s been broken.
It was always going to be a busy week for Tony Jones when his list of jobs extended to:
- Sport presenter on the Today show
- Sport anchor on Nine News
- Host of Channel Nine’s night tennis
- Fill-in presenter on 3AW’s Neil Mitchell program
In fact, Ross and John did the maths and found that TJ was in the media for more than 70% of the day on Monday.
And so when yesterday’s night session stretched past 2am, well… Tony needed to sleep in.
No bother at 3AW’s end; the perfect replacement in Heidi Murphy, who has hosted the past two weeks, was ready to step up and fill the void today!