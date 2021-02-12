Rowdy tennis ‘aficionado’ explains why she yelled out at Rafael Nadal

A self-proclaimed “tennis aficionado” from Sydney who was booted from the tennis for shouting abuse at Rafael Nadal admits she was drinking “bubbly” before her outburst.

Lisa (not her real name) told Neil Mitchell she was “a bit out there” and found Nadal “incredibly” boring to watch.

She was evicted after yelling out at Nadal and giving him the finger.

The Spanish champion took it in his stride, laughing off the situation as he cruised to a straight sets victory.

When asked why she was watching Nadal’s match if she didn’t like him, Lisa said she “stuck around” at Rod Laver Arena after watching Coco Gauff and Elina Svitolina beforehand.

“It’s probably not a great look for me,” she admitted.

She said her daughter “wasn’t too happy” with what she’d done.

