Royal Children’s Hospital ‘still safe’, despite COVID-19 outbreak

The Royal Children’s Hospital assures it’s still a safe place, despite a number of staff contracting the coronavirus.

The hospital is “significantly” limiting visitor numbers after five workers tested positive to COVID-19.

Seven other people who work at the hospital are self-isolating.

The hospital’s head of microbiology, Andrew Daley, told Neil the positive cases weren’t confined to the same department.

“It seems coincidental because none of them have had contact with one another,” he said.

“But as you’ll appreciate, during a pandemic it can take some time for the links to become clear.”

