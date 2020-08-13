3AW
Royal Melbourne Hospital shuts wards after COVID-19 outbreak

3 hours ago
Neil Mitchell

Image: Google Maps

The Royal Melbourne Hospital’s Royal Park campus has shut down several wards as it deals with a COVID-19 outbreak.

At least 123 coronavirus cases have been linked to the hospital’s designated rehabilitation and aged care facility.

In a statement, the hospital says patients have been moved to just two wards to “allow for better infection prevention measures”.

The hospital says the two wards in use are “more contemporary and better suited for supporting patents”.

To make room, the hospital says a number of recovered patients have been discharged to residential aged care homes.

Neil Mitchell
News
