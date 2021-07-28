Royal Melbourne show axed for second year in a row

The Royal Melbourne show has been axed again.

Uncertainty around COVID-19 and restrictions has been blamed.

Brad Jenkins, CEO of the Royal Agricultural Society of Victoria, said it was “incredibly disappointing” news.

He said the uncertainty and possible cost of cancelling the event at the last minute were key factors.

“As a not-for-profit organisation, we can’t afford to take that risk,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear him explain why it won’t be going ahead

Picture by Getty iStock