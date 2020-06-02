Rosebud pool to cost ratepayers an extra $200,000 after naming process falls short

Mornington Peninsula councillors have opted to conduct a public vote on the name of a new pool in Rosebud, causing a $200,000 cost blow out and delaying the opening of the centre.

The opening of a long awaited aquatic centre was scheduled for December, but is expected to be pushed back by two months, after a six month process failed to come up with a name for the pool.

Despite a comprehensive process which involved asking community members to submit name suggestions, and naming advice from an expert panel, Mornington Peninsula councillors have voted against choosing a name from those suggested.

Instead, councillors want residents to be given the chance to vote for one of five shortlisted names: Gunawarra Aquatic Centre, Rosebud Aquatic Centre, Barbawar Aquatic Centre, Yawa Aquatic Centre and Tides Aquatic Centre.

The decision is expected to increase the cost of the project by at least $200,000 and delay the opening of the centre by two months.

Betty Preston, who has been lobbying for the opening of a public pool in the area for more than two decades, said she’s “furious” about the situation.

“Emotion is getting in the way and common sense has just gone out the window,” she told 3AW’s Heidi Murphy, filling in for Tom Elliott.

Press PLAY below for more.