See the photos: Ross and John visit East Gippsland!

It’s been a rough summer for East Gippsland, with bushfires burning and vital tourism dollars taking a major hit as a result.

But it’s well and truly open for business.

Ross and John have darted down the coast to check out what the region has to offer!

The top-rating 3AW Breakfast program broadcast the show from Lakes Entrance on Friday morning.

The team arrived on Thursday afternoon, so had plenty of time to take in some of the sights!

Below: Ross checks out Lakes Entrance at the iconic Kalimna lookout

Below: Ross and Kate at the Lakes Entrance Marina

Ross and John also inspected some of the damage at Sarsfield, which was hit hard a month ago.

Below: Ross enjoys the view from The Floating Dragon Chinese Restaurant in Lakes Entrance.

Below: The Floating Dragon Chinese Restaurant