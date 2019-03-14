RSPCA calling for duck season to be cancelled

The RSPCA is calling for the urgent cancellation of the Victorian duck hunting season, which is due to begin tomorrow.

Liz Walker, CEO of RSPCA Victoria, told Ross and John that no game species are breeding, and “duck numbers are in absolute crisis.”

Experts say the decline in duck populations is primarily due to dry conditions, but hunting is also a contributing factor.

The Game Management Authority has reduced the length of the season from the usual 12 weeks to nine, and also reduced bag limits from ten to four on the opening weekend.

But the RSPCA says that isn’t enough.

“We have grave concerns for these animals,” Ms Walker said.

An estimated 400,000 ducks are shot every duck hunting season.