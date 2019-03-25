3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • RSPCA investigates after dog found..

RSPCA investigates after dog found barely alive in a ditch in Melbourne’s outer west

6 hours ago
Ross and John
The Rumour File

The RSPCA is investigating after a dog was found wrapped in a blanket, barely alive, in a ditch by the side of the road in Melbourne’s outer west earlier this month.

As reported on the Rumour File this morning, the emaciated, female Bull Arab-type dog was found swarming with flees, across from a shopping centre on Ballan Road, Manor Lakes Monday March 11.

RSPCA Victoria’s Inspector Sarah Gilbert said a concerned local resident assumed the dog was dead until they saw the blanket move.

The dog was taken to U-Vet Werribee Animal Hospital, where she was examined for immediate health risks, and found to be anaemic due to heavy flea burden.

The animal was not wearing a collar and was not microchipped.

RSPCA Victoria is urging anyone who has knowledge or information relating to this incident to call 03 9224 2222 or visit rspcavic.org to make a report.

Ross and John
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332