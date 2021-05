Is rubbish and graffiti on Melbourne’s roadsides getting worse?

On the feedback Neil Mitchell has received, the answer is a resounding “Yes”.

3AW Mornings has been inundated by messages from listeners with complaints about the state of the roads in their area.

“It’s a constant challenge,” Mark Koliba, director of metro assets at the Department of Transport, told Neil Mitchell.

