Rubbish poetry: Why a Victorian council wants residents to write poetry on their bins

Pink stickers have begun popping up on bins in one Victorian council.

Yarra Ranges Council is inviting residents to write and display haiku poetry on their rubbish bins with their #putoutyourpoetry initiative.

Poetry will also be displayed on rubbish trucks as they collect bins across the area.

It’s hoped the project will create stronger community connection and reduce feelings of isolation in lockdown.

Manager Creative Communities at Yarra Ranges Council, Greg Box, said residents can write their own poems on the council website, and they will be sent out a sticker of their poetry to put on their bin.

“It’s a project to draw people together on their own street,” he told Ross and Russel.

“We’ve looked at ways to have people be connected at their place, we don’t want to invite them into the main street.

“It’s a chance for people walking along the street to engage with one another and to have a chat about them.”