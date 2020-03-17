3AW
Rubbish truck hits and kills cyclist in Travancore

36 mins ago
3AW News

A cyclist has died after being struck by a rubbish truck in Melbourne’s inner-west.

The truck collided with the bike on the corner of Mooltan Street and Mount Alexander Road in Travancore at about 6.20am.

The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.

Mount Alexander Road remains closed to traffic and motorists.

Route 57, 58 and 59 trams are being replaced by buses.

