Rubbish truck hits and kills cyclist in Travancore
A cyclist has died after being struck by a rubbish truck in Melbourne’s inner-west.
The truck collided with the bike on the corner of Mooltan Street and Mount Alexander Road in Travancore at about 6.20am.
The circumstances surrounding the crash are under investigation.
Mount Alexander Road remains closed to traffic and motorists.
Route 57, 58 and 59 trams are being replaced by buses.
Cyclist killed in a collision with a rubbish truck at the intersection of Mooltan St and Mt Alexander Rd in Travencore. Traffic being redirected near the Citylink turnoff and before Mooltan St. @3AW693 https://t.co/IqupJhfCeF pic.twitter.com/fCNp6AiKfu
