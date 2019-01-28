Rude awakening for hundreds as fire starts on CBD balcony

More than 200 people have been evacuated from a CBD high-rise due to a balcony fire this morning.

The fire started on the 28th floor of the La Trobe Street apartment block.

Residents were evacuated about 4am.

An electrical fault in an air-conditioning unit is thought to have cause the blaze.

MFB Commander Graeme O’Sullivan told 3AW the are was declared under control within 45 minutes, with the damage contained to the balcony of the apartment.

Melbourne has seen 219 cooler-related fires in the past three years.