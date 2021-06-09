RULES EASED: The restrictions that will apply in Melbourne and regional Victoria from Friday

The COVID-19 restrictions will ease in both metropolitan Melbourne and regional Victoria at 11.59pm tomorrow.

Melbourne is moving to restrictions largely in line with the current rules in regional Victoria, while in the regions restrictions will be relaxed further.

“We’re announcing some big steps,” Acting Premier James Merlino said.

Mr Merlino said he expects the regional and metropolitan divide to end next Thursday, June 17.

RULES IN METROPOLITAN MELBOURNE FROM 11.59PM THURSDAY:

The five reasons to leave home will no longer apply TRAVEL LIMIT: Travel limit extended to 25km from home

Travel limit extended to 25km from home REGIONAL TRAVEL: Not allowed unless for a work and education, for care and compassionate reasons, or to get vaccinated at the closest vaccine hub to home

Not allowed except for intimate partners and ‘single bubbles’ OUTDOOR GATHERINGS: Maximum of 10 people

Maximum of 10 people SCHOOLS: Resume face to face learning from Friday

Resume face to face learning from Friday MASKS: No longer required outdoors unless you can’t social distance, still mandatory indoors. Must be carried at all times

No longer required outdoors unless you can’t social distance, still mandatory indoors. Must be carried at all times FUNERALS: Up to 50 mourners allowed (plus those necessary to conduct funeral). Children under 12 months not counted towards cap

Up to 50 mourners allowed (plus those necessary to conduct funeral). Children under 12 months not counted towards cap WEDDINGS: 10 person limit including the couple, celebrant and two witnesses for both indoor and outdoor weddings

10 person limit including the couple, celebrant and two witnesses for both indoor and outdoor weddings RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Up to 50 people permitted with a density quotient of 1 person per 4 sqm

Up to 50 people permitted with a density quotient of 1 person per 4 sqm WORK: If you can work from home, continue to do so. Offices return at 25 per cent capacity or cap of 10, whichever is greater

If you can work from home, continue to do so. Offices return at 25 per cent capacity or cap of 10, whichever is greater HOSPITALITY: Reopen for seated services with up to 100 patrons per venue and up to 50 inside

Reopen for seated services with up to 100 patrons per venue and up to 50 inside RETAIL: Can reopen with density limit of one person per four square metres

Can reopen with density limit of one person per four square metres HAIRDRESSING + BEAUTY: Permitted where masks can be worn, density quotient of 1 person per 4 square metres

Permitted where masks can be worn, density quotient of 1 person per 4 square metres ACCOMMODATION: Open. Bookings permitted for single households, intimate partners or nominated single social bubble person – within 25 km only

Open. Bookings permitted for single households, intimate partners or nominated single social bubble person – within 25 km only COMMUNITY SPORT: Training permitted, no competition allowed

Training permitted, no competition allowed AUCTIONS: Can happen outside with up to 50 people

Can happen outside with up to 50 people GYMS, INDOOR RECREATION + SPORT: Remain closed

Remain closed OUTDOOR PHYSICAL RECREATION + SPORT: May operate with a density quota of 1 person per 4sqm, maximum venue capacity of 100 people, no venue limit if 100m distance can be maintained between groups (e.g. golf), maximum group size of 10

May operate with a density quota of 1 person per 4sqm, maximum venue capacity of 100 people, no venue limit if 100m distance can be maintained between groups (e.g. golf), maximum group size of 10 COMMUNITY FACILITIES + CREATIVE STUDIOS: Open with a maximum patron cap of 50 and maximum group size of 10, density quota of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open with a maximum patron cap of 50 and maximum group size of 10, density quota of 1 person per 4sqm applies INDOOR FIXED SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open with up to 25% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 50 people per venue. Group limit of 10

Open with up to 25% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 50 people per venue. Group limit of 10 people. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies OUTDOOR FIXED SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 100 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 100 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies NON-SEATED OUTDOOR VENUES: Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people

Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people ARCADES, ESCAPE ROOMS, BINGO CENTRES: Closed

Closed DRIVE IN CINEMAS: Open to a maximum of 100 people per venue (stay in vehicles). Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open to a maximum of 100 people per venue (stay in vehicles). Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies CASINOS + ELECTRONIC GAMING: Closed

Closed TOURISM: Outdoor tourism (tours, groups and spaces) open with no patron cap, subject to 1 person per 4sqm limit. Indoor tourism closed

Outdoor tourism (tours, groups and spaces) open with no patron cap, subject to 1 person per 4sqm limit. Indoor tourism closed AGED CARE VISITORS: Not permitted except for end-of-life reasons and other excepted reasons such as essential care and support

Not permitted except for end-of-life reasons and other excepted reasons such as essential care and support HOSPITAL VISITORS: No visitors are permitted into health care settings, except for end-of-life reasons, as a support partner for birth, or a parent to accompany a child

RULES IN REGIONAL VICTORIA FROM 11.59PM THURSDAY:

HOME VISITORS: Two adults per day plus their dependents allowed

Two adults per day plus their dependents allowed PUBLIC GATHERINGS: Increased to up to 20 people

Increased to up to 20 people HOSPITALITY: Can open with up to 150 people for seated service, including up to 75 indoors, Group sizes to a maximum of 10. Density quotient of 1

Can open with up to 150 people for seated service, including up to 75 indoors, Group sizes to a maximum of 10. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies RELIGIOUS CEREMONIES: Capped at 150 for the venue with no more than 75 people indoors and subject to 1 person per 4sqm limit

Capped at 150 for the venue with no more than 75 people indoors and subject to 1 person per 4sqm limit FUNERALS: Limited to 75 people both indoors and outdoors

Limited to 75 people both indoors and outdoors WEDDINGS: Limited to 20 people (including the two persons being married, celebrant, two witnesses)

Limited to 20 people (including the two persons being married, celebrant, two witnesses) WORK: If you can work from home, continue to do so. Offices capped at 50 per cent or up to 20 people, whichever is larger

If you can work from home, continue to do so. Offices capped at 50 per cent or up to 20 people, whichever is larger COMMUNITY SPORT: Training and competition return for all ages

Training and competition return for all ages REGIONAL TRAVEL: Can travel freely around regional Victoria

Can travel freely around regional Victoria GYMS + OTHER INDOOR RECREATION AND SPORT: Open with a density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm, maximum venue capacity of 150 including no more than 50 indoors, maximum group size of 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors

Open with a density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm, maximum venue capacity of 150 including no more than 50 indoors, maximum group size of 10 people indoors and 20 outdoors INDOOR PLAY CENTRES, SKATEPARKS AND TRAMPOLINE CENTRES: Open with 1 person per 4sqm density, maximum venue capacity of 150 with no more than 50 indoors, maximum group size of 10

Open with 1 person per 4sqm density, maximum venue capacity of 150 with no more than 50 indoors, maximum group size of 10 OUTDOOR PHYSICIAL RECREATION AND SPORT: Open with 1 person per 4sqm density limit, maximum venue capacity 150 people, including no more than

Open with 1 person per 4sqm density limit, maximum venue capacity 150 people, including no more than 50 indoors, no venue limit if 100m distance can be maintained between groups (e.g. golf) and maximum group size of 20 people COMMUNITY FACILITIES: Open. A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 people indoors. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people

Open. A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 people indoors. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people CREATIVE STUDIOS: Open. A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 people indoors. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open. A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including no more than 75 people indoors. Group sizes to a maximum of 10 people. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies INDOOR FIXED SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 75 people per venue. Group limit of 10 people. Density quotient of 1 person per 4 sqm applies in non-seated areas

Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 75 people per venue. Group limit of 10 people. Density quotient of 1 person per 4 sqm applies in non-seated areas OUTDOOR FIXED SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 150 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open up to 50% of seated capacity up to a maximum of 150 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies INDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Open to a maximum of 75 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open to a maximum of 75 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies OUTDOOR NON-SEATED ENTERTAINMENT: Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. Group sizes to a maximum of 20 people

Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies. Group sizes to a maximum of 20 people ARCADES, ESCAPE ROOMS, BINGO CENTRES: Open to a maximum of 50 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open to a maximum of 50 people per venue. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies DRIVE IN CINEMAS: A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue (stay in vehicles), including no more than 75 people indoors in shared spaces. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue (stay in vehicles), including no more than 75 people indoors in shared spaces. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies AMUSEMENT PARKS: Open to a maximum of 100 people per venue, including up to 50 people indoors. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open to a maximum of 100 people per venue, including up to 50 people indoors. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies AUCTION HOUSES: A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including up to 75 indoors

A maximum patron cap of 150 people per venue, including up to 75 indoors HAIRDRESSING + BEAUTY: Open. Can remove mask for services. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies

Open. Can remove mask for services. Density quotient of 1 person per 4sqm applies AGED CARE VISITORS: Not permitted except for end-of-life reasons and other excepted reasons such as essential care and support

Not permitted except for end-of-life reasons and other excepted reasons such as essential care and support HOSPITAL VISITORS: No visitors are permitted into health care settings, except for end-of-life reasons, as a support partner for birth, or a parent to accompany a child

Image: Robert Cianflone / Getty