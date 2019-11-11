3AW
Rumour confirmed: Australia Post delivery van stolen

3 hours ago
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Many Melburnians have been left waiting for deliveries after the theft of an Australia Post delivery van in Melbourne’s south-east.

A caller to the Rumour File said he went to collect his parcel last week, only to be told it had been stolen.

Australia Post confirms a delivery van and its cargo were stolen from Oakleigh last Monday.

The vehicle and most of the parcels on-board have been recovered.

Parcels which could be delivered have been, but some items were damaged and have not been delivered.

If you were expecting a delivery and have not yet received it, contact Australia Post on 13 76 78.

 

 

 

