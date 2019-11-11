Advertisement
Rumour confirmed: Australia Post delivery van stolen
Many Melburnians have been left waiting for deliveries after the theft of an Australia Post delivery van in Melbourne’s south-east.
A caller to the Rumour File said he went to collect his parcel last week, only to be told it had been stolen.
Australia Post confirms a delivery van and its cargo were stolen from Oakleigh last Monday.
The vehicle and most of the parcels on-board have been recovered.
Parcels which could be delivered have been, but some items were damaged and have not been delivered.
If you were expecting a delivery and have not yet received it, contact Australia Post on 13 76 78.