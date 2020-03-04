Coronavirus fears force Australian teen basketball teams to withdraw from World Schools Championship

THE RUMOUR FILE

High-achieving teenage basketballers have been left disappointed after coronavirus fears forced the cancellation of an international trip.

The Australian boys and girls teams set to compete in the International School Sport Federation U/15 Basketball World Schools Championship in Croatia had already been presented with their uniforms when they were given the bad news.

School Sport Australia confirms it has withdrawn the teams from the competition because of the risk of coronavirus, on the advice of the education department.

The competition is set to go ahead as planned in Croatia from March 15th.

As there is currently no notice from the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade prohibiting Australians from travelling to Croatia, families have been left thousands of dollars out of pocket.