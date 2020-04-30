Rumour confirmed: Blood banks forced to postpone plasma donations

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Australian blood banks have been forced to postpone upcoming plasma donation appointments due to a shortage of a product added to the blood as it is separated.

Australian Red Cross Lifeblood confirms a shipment of citrate, a product added to the blood to prevent clotting during the plasma donation process, failed to depart from Ireland as scheduled.

A delivery of the product is expected to arrive in Australia next week, but a shortage in the meantime means plasma donations have had to be paused.

Thankfully, it comes at a time when there’s plenty of supply. Lifeblood reports that every state across the country recorded record high plasma donation days in April.

Lifeblood says the issue will not affect the supply of blood or blood products to Australians in need.

Normal donation collections are expected to resume in a fortnight.

Donations of whole blood are not affected.

Press PLAY below for the call to the Rumour File.