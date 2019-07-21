Bus driver caught drug driving with children aboard bus

First on The Rumour File

A tourist bus driver has allegedly been caught driving on drugs while taking a group of passengers, including children, to a popular tourist site.

Police intercepted the driver on Maroondah Highway, Bonnie Doon, at around 9.30am yesterday.

The driver has been identified as a Clayton man in his forties.

There were eight people on the minibus, which is believed to have been heading to Mount Buller, at the time.

The man is expected to be charged with exceeding a prescribed concentration of drugs, work diary offences and failure to have driver accreditation.