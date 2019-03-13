Rumour confirmed by the PM himself! Scott Morrison spotted at Burnso’s local pub

THE RUMOUR FILE

Scott Morrison has made an appearance at Burnso’s local pub!

As heard on The Rumour File this morning, the PM was spotted at the Malvern Hotel last night, having dinner and taking photos with locals.

Scott Morrison then confirmed the rumour himself!

“I was at the Malvern Hotel, I had a few beers there,” he told Ross and John.

“I had a good parma too, I can recommend it!”

