Melbourne man takes on ‘painful’ 1970s dragster challenge to raise money for a friend in need

6 hours ago
The Rumour File
Article image for Melbourne man takes on ‘painful’ 1970s dragster challenge to raise money for a friend in need

A generous Melbourne man is embarking on a “painful” challenge for a very good cause.

Tomorrow, Kevin ‘Porky’ O’Neill will embark on a 338km ride on his 1970s banana seat dragster to raise money for Bob Fisher, a friend who is battling Parkinson’s disease.

He’s departing from Sunshine and will finish his ride at Warracknabeal.

He hopes to raise $10,000, which will be used to assist Bob Fisher with the cost of medication and home modifications to enable him to continue to live at home.

You can donate HERE.

Press PLAY below for more.

