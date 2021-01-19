Melbourne man takes on ‘painful’ 1970s dragster challenge to raise money for a friend in need
A generous Melbourne man is embarking on a “painful” challenge for a very good cause.
Tomorrow, Kevin ‘Porky’ O’Neill will embark on a 338km ride on his 1970s banana seat dragster to raise money for Bob Fisher, a friend who is battling Parkinson’s disease.
He’s departing from Sunshine and will finish his ride at Warracknabeal.
He hopes to raise $10,000, which will be used to assist Bob Fisher with the cost of medication and home modifications to enable him to continue to live at home.
Press PLAY below for more.