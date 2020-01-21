Rumour confirmed: Children taken to hospital after swallowing mystery white powder

THE RUMOUR FILE

Police were called to a leisure centre in Melbourne’s inner-west yesterday after three young children are believed to have accidentally swallowed some white powder found in a wallet.

Rumour File caller Not Whiz Fizz told Ross and John the young children, believed to be pre-school aged, found the substance in the bag while they were at the Footscray centre.

Police have been told the children were riffling through a second-hand wallet, which belonged to one of the children, when they located a small zip lock bag containing the substance.

The wallet was purchased from a second-hand shop some time ago.

The children were assessed at hospital and did not require any ongoing treatment.

Police say no further action will be taken and no offence was committed.

In a statement, police say the children are believed to have “inadvertently ingested” the substance.

Image: Eskay Lim / EyeEm