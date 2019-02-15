Rumour confirmed: Concert delayed as star of the show gets locked in toilets at interval

THE RUMOUR FILE

A concert by Australia’s leading classical guitar duo had an unexpected delay earlier this week, as one half of the star pair got locked in the bathroom.

As heard on The Rumour File this morning, the the second half of the concert was delayed by twenty minutes and eventually event staff needed jemmy bars to get the guitarist out.

The Grigoryan Brothers’ publicist later confirmed the concert at the Melbourne Recital Centre on Wednesday was delayed after the bathroom mishap.

They say a dressing room bathroom door jammed during the interval and but the audience was advised at the time.

Whether it was Slava or Leonard though, we’re not sure!

Image: Grigoryan Brothers Facebook