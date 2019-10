RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Dustin Martin’s car is still parked underneath the MCG.

It’s been there since grand final day.

“Long Term Parking” alerted The Rumour File on Wednesday.

The MCC has since confirmed with The Herald Sun that Martin did not get a chance to pick his car up following the chaos of Richmond’s recent premiership win.

The Richmond champion is now overseas.

