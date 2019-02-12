Rumour confirmed: Geelong star comes to his cousin’s aid after alleged “surf-rage” incident

THE RUMOUR FILE

Brownlow medallist Patrick Dangerfield has intervened after his cousin was the victim of an alleged “surf-rage” assault.

As heard on the Rumour File yesterday, the cousin of an prominent AFL player had an altercation with another surfer, resulting in two black eyes and a deliberately broken surfboard.

“Certainly no suggestion of wrongdoing on behalf of said AFL footballer,” Ross said.

Police have been told Dangerfield’s cousin was king hit, suffering two black eyes, while in the surf at Moggs Creek 10 days ago.

The Geelong star was also in the water, and while he didn’t see what happened, he was involved in a non-violent confrontation of the alleged attacker on the beach.