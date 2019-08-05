Good samaritans chase down car thief in Melbourne’s south-east

First on the Rumour File

A car thief has been taken down by a group of good samaritans.

A man attempted to steal a vehicle parked on the South Gippsland Highway in Devon Meadows at around 2.45pm yesterday.

The thief took off in the vehicle, but a group of members of the public pursued him, and when he stopped a short distance away they intervened and restrained him.

Emergency services were called to the scene at 3.15pm.

The thief was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

He is currently assisting police with their inquiries.

An investigation into the attempted theft is ongoing.