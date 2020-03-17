3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rumour confirmed: KFC bans people..

Rumour confirmed: KFC bans people eating in their fast-food outlets

5 hours ago
rumour file
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Fast food retailer KFC has voluntarily banned people eating in their stores across Australia as a result of the coronavirus.

The Rumour File heard this morning a retailer would ban “inside dining”.

They will only offer drive-through, pick up and delivery options.

In a statement this morning, KFC says they’re also trialling a ‘kerbside service’ where restaurant team members will deliver click and collect orders to the carpark.

Image: Bruce Bennett – Getty Images

rumour file
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.