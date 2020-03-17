Rumour confirmed: KFC bans people eating in their fast-food outlets

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Fast food retailer KFC has voluntarily banned people eating in their stores across Australia as a result of the coronavirus.

The Rumour File heard this morning a retailer would ban “inside dining”.

They will only offer drive-through, pick up and delivery options.

In a statement this morning, KFC says they’re also trialling a ‘kerbside service’ where restaurant team members will deliver click and collect orders to the carpark.

Image: Bruce Bennett – Getty Images