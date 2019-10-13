RUMOUR CONFIRMED: King signs on with the Suns

FIRST on the RUMOUR FILE

Young gun Ben King has re-signed with the Gold Coast Suns after speculation the prized signature would join his twin brother at St Kilda.

King was drafted with selection six in the 2018 NAB AFL National Draft and played 14 games for the Suns in 2019.

News of the deal broke first on 3AW’s Rumour File, which was confirmed soon after by the club.

The rising star nominated player has signed on for another two years.

He’s now contracted until the end of 2022.

