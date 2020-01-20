Rumour confirmed: Knife-wielding trio on the run after armed carjacking in Kew

THE RUMOUR FILE

Two men and a woman are on the run following an armed carjacking in Melbourne’s inner-east yesterday.

The victim had just got out of his car when he was confronted by two men and a woman outside Kew North Post Office in Willsemere Road at about 5.10am.

One of the men threatened him with a knife and a struggle ensued, before the offenders fled in the stolen vehicle.

The victim was not injured in the incident.

The investigation into the carjacking is ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au