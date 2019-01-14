3AW
Rumour confirmed: Little legend hits 112 off 60 balls in under 12s cricket

1 hour ago
Ross and John

THE RUMOUR FILE

A little legend has put on a show at an under 12’s representative cricket game in Melbourne’s south east.

The Rumour File heard this morning a boy playing in the under 12s in the Dandenong District Cricket Association made 112 off 60 balls on Friday.

Coach Rodney Keyaerts, told Ross and John, the mini Bradman in question is Ryan Kishare from the Narre Warren Cricket club.

“He’s just turned 11, it’s an under 12 representative side,” Rodney said.

“It’s the best of the best.

“He hit seven sixes, they were all controlled hitting.”

Click PLAY below for more

Onya Ryan!

