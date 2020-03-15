Rumour confirmed: Mailbox near safe injecting room to be moved due to ‘safety’ concerns
Rumour confirmed: A post office box near North Richmond’s safe injecting room will be moved due to “safety reasons”.
Mr Postman told 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File this morning that the mailbox will be moved
The mailbox, on the corner or York and Lennox streets will be moved nearby.
The suggestion is that used syringes had been discarded in the post office box.
In a statement, Australia Post confirmed that the “street posting box will soon be relocated 100 metres away, as its current location presents a number of safety concerns”.
“A notice had been placed on the street posting box to let customers know about this change,” the statement read.