3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Rumour confirmed: Mailbox near safe..

Rumour confirmed: Mailbox near safe injecting room to be moved due to ‘safety’ concerns

42 mins ago
Rumour File

Rumour confirmed: A post office box near North Richmond’s safe injecting room will be moved due to “safety reasons”.

Mr Postman told 3AW Breakfast’s Rumour File this morning that the mailbox will be moved

The mailbox, on the corner or York and Lennox streets will be moved nearby.

The suggestion is that used syringes had been discarded in the post office box.

In a statement, Australia Post confirmed that the “street posting box will soon be relocated 100 metres away, as its current location presents a number of safety concerns”.

“A notice had been placed on the street posting box to let customers know about this change,” the statement read.

Rumour File
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.