Rumour confirmed: Man narrowly evades carjackers who threatened him with a metal bar

THE RUMOUR FILE

A 60-year-old Maribyrnong man has narrowly evaded carjackers who threatened him with a metal bar in Fitzroy North on Monday.

The victim was driving his white Mercedes sedan on Rushall Crescent at about 4am when a white Range Rover stopped in front of him and a passenger, armed with a metal bar, got out of the car and threatened him.

The victim drove off, circling a fast food outlet car park to evade the attackers.

The offender is described as African in appearance, approximately 175cm tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black top and light-coloured jeans at the time of the attack.

An investigation into the attempted carjacking remains ongoing.

Anyone with information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at crimestoppersvic.com.au