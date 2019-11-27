RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne Airport to shut famous ‘viewing area’

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Melbourne Airport has apologised to the operator of a Mr Whippy van after The Rumour File revealed his trading area would be shut for at least the next 18 months.

Airport management confirmed with 3AW Breakfast the famous “viewing area” – where people in cars can watch planes take off and land – would be closed while a solar panel farm is built.

“We’re a little disappointed that this one is out of the bag so early, because we had hoped to talk to the operator of the Mr Whippy van that operates at that viewing area and let him know first,” Grant Smith from the airport told Ross and John.

“If he’s listening this morning, sorry this is how you found out.”

Mr Smith said the area would be shut for roughly 18 months while the solar panel facility is built on the north side of Sunbury Road.

He did, however, assure people that it’d re-open at some point.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

PICTURE: (Scott Barbour/Getty Images)