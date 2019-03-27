Rumour confirmed: Melbourne hospital’s innovative solution after flooding impacts operating theatres

THE RUMOUR FILE

A Melbourne hospital has come up with an innovative solution after severe flooding impacted its operating theatres back in January.

As heard on the Rumour File this morning the hospital has now built a new operating theatre, in the car park!

The Alfred Hospital later confirmed a self-contained operating theatre is being installed to support surgical capacity while repairs are completed.

The theatre is the first of its kind in Australia.

The temporary operating theatre is building installed at the western end of the site, and will be connected with the rest of the hospital through an enclosed walkway from the Emergency and Trauma Centre.

The roofing works, brought on by heavy rainfall earlier this year, are expected to be finished by June.

A hospital spokesperson assured the theatre is fully-equipped and meets the same quality and safety standards of all the Alfred’s operating theatres.