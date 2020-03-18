3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne primary school..

RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne primary school closed after staff member tests positive to COVID-19

6 mins ago
RUMOUR CONFIRMED
The Rumour File

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

A school in inner-Melbourne has shut its doors because of the coronavirus.

Middle Park Primary School had been closed for 24 hours after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.

A state government spokesperson confirmed the school closure.

A deep clean of the school is currently under way, ahead of its reopening.

Currently, Australian schools are advised to remain open unless there is a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school community.

A list of schools which are currently closed is available on the education department website.

Image: Google Maps

 

RUMOUR CONFIRMED
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.