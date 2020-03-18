RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne primary school closed after staff member tests positive to COVID-19
A school in inner-Melbourne has shut its doors because of the coronavirus.
Middle Park Primary School had been closed for 24 hours after a staff member tested positive to COVID-19.
A state government spokesperson confirmed the school closure.
A deep clean of the school is currently under way, ahead of its reopening.
Currently, Australian schools are advised to remain open unless there is a confirmed case of coronavirus within the school community.
A list of schools which are currently closed is available on the education department website.
Image: Google Maps