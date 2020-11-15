RUMOUR CONFIRMED: Melbourne to host ‘tennis party’ this summer

RUMOUR CONFIRMED

Victoria will throw a “tennis party” this summer, with every major tournament to be held in Victoria in addition to the Australian Open.

Ross first floated it as a possibility on The Rumour File on November 2.

Tennis Australia is moving tournaments normally held in Sydney, Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Canberra and Hobart to Melbourne, to ensure the world’s best players are in Melbourne for the Open.

In what shapes as a huge win for Melbourne, tennis officials have made the decision to avoid the possibility of having players “stuck” in separate states due to COVID-19.

Global tennis stars from the around the world are expected to arrive in Melbourne in mid-December and will be required to undergo the standard 14-day quarantine period.

It’s still unclear how many fans will be able to attend the Australian Open this summer.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Breakfast

(Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images)