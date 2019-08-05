Qantas leaves hundreds of passengers stranded in the US after multiple cancellations

First on the Rumour File

Hundreds of passengers are stranded at Los Angeles International Airport following the repeated cancellation of flight QF94.

Approximately 180 young Scouts, who have been in the US for the World Scout Jamboree, are among those who have endured days in limbo.

Stranded Qantas passenger, Katie Quirk, said her flight has been cancelled twice following lengthy delays.

“The first flight was cancelled for ‘mechanical issues’ and for the second we were told there were ‘engine troubles’,” she told 3AW Breakfast.

“We really didn’t get much insight into what was going on.

“We are scheduled on a third flight via Sydney for tonight.”

Qantas have confirmed the issue and provided the following statement:

Last night’s QF 94 from LA to Melbourne was cancelled due to an engineering issue relating to a panel on one of the aircraft’s wings. Passengers were transferred onto tonight’s QF 94 while others will be flown out tomorrow night. It’s a peak holiday period so the flights are quite full.

