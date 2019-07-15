3AW
Rumour confirmed: Radical change to the iconic VB can

7 hours ago
THE RUMOUR FILE
RUMOUR FILE CONFIRMED

During Monday’s edition of the Rumour File, ‘How’d They Do It’ told us that an iconic and top-selling beer was undergoing a radical packaging change.

We’ve since confirmed Victoria Bitter has changed the colour of its tinnie can from from green to white.

Sort of.

Because when the new cans are placed in a cold fridge, they change back to their traditional green.

It seems the new can was announced last week but went largely unnoticed.

